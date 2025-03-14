Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vast Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VSTEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

