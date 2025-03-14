Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.51. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,118,684 shares trading hands.

Vaxart Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 869.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

