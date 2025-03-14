Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 515.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,989.22. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

