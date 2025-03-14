Veridan Wealth LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

