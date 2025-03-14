Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Vertiv stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

