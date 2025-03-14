Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,806 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA opened at $18.96 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.