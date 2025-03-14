Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,218,000 after acquiring an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

