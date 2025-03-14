Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,098,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.