Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,795 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TNL opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

