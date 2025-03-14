Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,528,000 after buying an additional 230,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 577,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $16,512,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,974 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,572.30. This trade represents a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.