Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.