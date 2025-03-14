Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $214.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

