Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,355 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $522.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.81 and a 200-day moving average of $577.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

