Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,350 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $337,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 106,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average of $123.13. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

