Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after buying an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Down 2.0 %

RBLX opened at $55.75 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,367 shares of company stock worth $59,700,949. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

