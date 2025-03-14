VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Down 67.5% in February

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 457,296 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0638 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

