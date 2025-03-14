VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 315.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VSMV opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

