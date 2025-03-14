Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIGL
Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
