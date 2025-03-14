Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIGL

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 10.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.