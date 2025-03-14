VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.39 ($7.74) and traded as low as GBX 545 ($7.06). VP shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.06), with a volume of 4,846 shares changing hands.

VP Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £215.06 million, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 576.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy F. G. Pilkington bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,430.05). Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

