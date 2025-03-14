Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 260.0% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

