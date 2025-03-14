Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 260.0% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.49.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wah Fu Education Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.