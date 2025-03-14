Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $215.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.