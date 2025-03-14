Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 51,059 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 51,059 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $206,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

