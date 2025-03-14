Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Short Interest Update

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEEI opened at $21.49 on Friday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

Get Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF alerts:

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.