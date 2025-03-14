What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Oracle FY2025 Earnings?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.71.

Oracle Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

