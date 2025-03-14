Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

