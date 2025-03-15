10,046 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,326,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.