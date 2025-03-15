10,046 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,326,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

