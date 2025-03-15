13,567 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 312.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,967.20. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Stock Down 1.3 %

Lovesac stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.05.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

