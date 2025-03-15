139,761 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

