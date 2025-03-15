14,138 Shares in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGNE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

