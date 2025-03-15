34,180 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Saia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Saia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,670,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.11 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.