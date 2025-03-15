4,021 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357,425 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after buying an additional 327,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,404.60. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,746,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

