45,050 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in ASML by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $714.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.87. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

