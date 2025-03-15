54,838 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.