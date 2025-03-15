75,277 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.46.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

