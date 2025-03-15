ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.53 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.17), with a volume of 18 shares.
ADVFN Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.75.
About ADVFN
Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.
