Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

