American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

SDSI opened at $51.14 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.