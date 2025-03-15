Analyzing Pamt (PAMT) and Its Rivals

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pamt to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pamt alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.84 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.12

Pamt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1823 1632 39 2.37

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pamt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Pamt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt rivals beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.