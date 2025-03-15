Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Aozora Bank stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

