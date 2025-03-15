Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 2,725.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,832.50. This trade represents a 44.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,815. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

