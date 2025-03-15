Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 129 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,397,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $3,339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,559,028.78. This represents a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,289,449.90. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,599,470 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

