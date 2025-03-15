Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 164 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

