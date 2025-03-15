Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 17,797 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $32,221,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,462 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CORZ. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

Core Scientific stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

