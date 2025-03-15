Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,100 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 78.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after buying an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,698,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

