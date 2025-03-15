Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 414 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Enovis by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,479,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Enovis by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,216 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 566,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

