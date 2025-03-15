Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,570 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,356 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 561,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

