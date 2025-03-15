Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xometry were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $30,297,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,796,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 288,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,834.64. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

