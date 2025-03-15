Arizona State Retirement System Buys 125 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

