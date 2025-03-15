Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,774 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in St. Joe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

