Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Azenta by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 77,409 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 53,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

